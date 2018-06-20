Mumbai Crime: Man rapes 17-year-old girl, throws her out of window

The MIDC police arrested a 21-year-old man for raping and trying to kill a 17-year-old girl. The boy threw out the minor girl from the window of a second-floor apartment and escaped from the spot.

According to Mid-Day, the 21-year-old man has been identified as Anwar Sheikh. The incident happened in MIDC area on June 17. The police received a call from a resident of an SRA building in the area. The caller told the police that a boy pushed a girl from the second-floor window. Later, police rushed to the spot, and took the 17-year-old girl to Cooper Hospital. The girl suffered a fracture to her hand.

The girl in her complaint to police said that she resided with her maternal aunt and uncle on the third floor of the same building. The incident took place when she was going down for grocery shopping around 5.30 pm, that is when the accused (Anwar Sheikh) forcefully pulled her into the second-floor apartment and raped her. Later, when the girl didn’t return home, her uncle started looking for her around 7 pm. One of the neighbours told her uncle that someone spotted the accused pulling her into the apartment.

The girl’s uncle went to the second-floor apartment and started banging on Sheikh’s door, and that is when the accused pushed the girl from the window and escaped by climbing down. The MIDC police registered a case against Sheikh under sections 376, 377, 307, 342, 354B and 366 of IPC and 8 of POCSO Act. Anwar Sheikh was produced in court and sent to police custody till June 25.