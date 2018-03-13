Mumbai Crime: Man poses as woman on Facebook, cheats 15 females of cash and valuables

On Sunday, police arrested a 37-year-old resident of Dhule, who posed as a woman and cheated ladies of their valuables. The accused cheated women, befriending them through social networking sites.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Bhikan Namdev and police as at least 15 complaints registered against him across Mumbai. At first, the police suspected that a couple was cheating people. The police collected information from more than six police stations across the city where women had filed a complaint, as the crime had same modus operandi it was easy to point the accused. The police officers first studied the patter of the crim through Facebook profile of accused and traced him.

The police found that the Palande had made another fake profile and was chatting with a woman from Borivli. He had lured the widow by promising her that he would get her married to his brother. Palande was trying to extract money from her by telling her the money is for his brother’s divorce. Then the police asked the woman to call Palande to Borivli on Sunday, and arrested him.

A police officer told the leading daily, “He sent friend requests to random women from the fake profile and began chatting with them, pretending to be a woman. He gained their confidence by talking to them and getting involved in their problems. He would cook up a story while meeting them as a man and take the cash. We have arrested Palande and will hand him over to the Mankhurd police as they had registered the first case against him. We have found that he had been calling 15 women.”

The accused also told the police that women easily accepted another woman’s Facebook request so he used woman’s profile to con them.