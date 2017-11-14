Mumbai Crime: Man kills mother for telling him to get his act together

Mumbai: In a shocking case of crime, a 45-year-old man murdered his mother after she told him to get his act together if he wanted to stay with his wife and two kids. The man fled the scene after committing the heinous act and it was his wife who found the dead body.

Naresh Mahali, a resident of Vasai, is unemployed and would drink, abuse and assault his wife every day. On November 10, a drunken Mahali entered the house in the afternoon and again started abusing and beating up his wife. Fed up of this, the woman took her two kids and went to her sister’s home. According to a senior police official, the wife left the place fearing that he would beat her up again once he came back in the evening, reported Mid-Day.

According to the cops, that night, Mahali’s 70-year-old mother, Sitabai Mahali, confronted him and told him to change his ways. This angered Mahali, who, in a drunken state, picked up a knife from the kitchen and attacked his mother on the neck. After killing her, Mahali, as if nothing had happened, went to sleep.

In the morning after the murder, Mahali’s wife came back home and knocked on the door. When Mahali opened the door, the wife saw her mother-in-law lying dead on the floor. She immediately informed the police about the dastardly act, who arrested Mahali for the murder of his own mother.