Mumbai Crime: Man held for molesting TV actress, sending inappropriate messages
Mumbai: In a molestation case in Amboli, a TV actress approached the Amboli police after she was allegedly touched inappropriately by a man in the gym. The accused, identified as Vishwanath Shetty, has been arrested by the police.
The actress met Shetty in the gym. As reported by the Mid-Day, the accused had sent an odd message to the actress’s friend in the gym, Due to which a fight broke out between the two. The report said that instead of apologising, the accused molested the actress and asked her for sexual favours.
The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. When the bail was refused by the court, Shetty left the state to avoid the arrest.
According to the report by Mid-Day, Investigating police officer Daya Nayak said that he was hiding in Karnataka. When he arrived in the city, he was trapped and arrested on March 21.
“We strongly opposed Shetty’s bail so that he could be put behind bars and prosecuted properly,” said officer Nayak, as quoted by Mid-Day. Shetty is likely to approach the higher court for interim relief, added the officer.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai Crime: Man held for molesting TV actress, sending inappropriate messages
- This is how Aamir Khan is helping out Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Salute’
- Ek Do Teen debacle: After Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani race to Jacqueline Fernandez’s rescue
- Mumbai: Pay Rs 10 crore, become an MLC, BJP corporator told
- Facebook data scandal: All you need to know about the massive data breach controversy
EDITOR’S PICK
The Siddaramiah Government in Karnataka seems hell-bent on dividing the people in order to try and retain power in the…
PSUs: When a promise is not a promise
On March 13, 2018, the Parliament’s Lower House, the Lok Sabha, passed without debate two finance bills and 218 amendments.…
Rahul Gandhi 2.0 is taking shape
In the wake of the plenary, some have offered their resignations from party posts so that “youth and talent from…
Parliament adjournments: MPs pocket sitting fees, without sitting
For the 11th consecutive day after the Parliament opened following the customary mid-budget session recess, the two Houses have not…
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Eyeing a transition and generational change
The SP and BSP have decided to strengthen their ties, forgetting the animus of the past indicating that the general…