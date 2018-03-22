Mumbai Crime: Man held for molesting TV actress, sending inappropriate messages

Mumbai: In a molestation case in Amboli, a TV actress approached the Amboli police after she was allegedly touched inappropriately by a man in the gym. The accused, identified as Vishwanath Shetty, has been arrested by the police.

The actress met Shetty in the gym. As reported by the Mid-Day, the accused had sent an odd message to the actress’s friend in the gym, Due to which a fight broke out between the two. The report said that instead of apologising, the accused molested the actress and asked her for sexual favours.

The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code. When the bail was refused by the court, Shetty left the state to avoid the arrest.

According to the report by Mid-Day, Investigating police officer Daya Nayak said that he was hiding in Karnataka. When he arrived in the city, he was trapped and arrested on March 21.

“We strongly opposed Shetty’s bail so that he could be put behind bars and prosecuted properly,” said officer Nayak, as quoted by Mid-Day. Shetty is likely to approach the higher court for interim relief, added the officer.