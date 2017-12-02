Mumbai Crime: Man held for making sex tape of woman he had extra-marital affair with

Mumbai: In yet another case of crime against women and perverted mindset, a 35-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting an intimate video of a woman he had an extra-marital affair with. The woman said it was shot without her approval and consent on November 28.

According to the Santacruz police, the arrested accused and the complainant lived in the same area, reported Hindustan Times. A day after the heinous video was shot, the complainant got a call from the accused’s wife, who said she wanted to meet her. When the woman (victim) went to the accused’s residence, the wife showed her the video on her mobile phone.

When asked, the accused’s wife said her husband had sent her the video. The woman immediately rushed to the Santacruz police station to register a case and filed a complaint against the man. As the investigation started an FIR was registered under section 354 C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 E (capturing and publishing image of a private area of any person without his or her consent) of the IT Act.

The accused was arrested soon after the FIR was lodged. The accused’s lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane told the Bandra magistrate court, “Friends of the accused misused his phone… He was not aware of it. He is being falsely implicated.”