Mumbai Crime: Man films rape, extorts money from 40-year-old woman

A 40-year-old woman has filed a complaint with Santacruz police against a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping her, filming the act and extorting money from her. The woman has alleged that she was raped multiple times.

A police officer told Hindustan Times, “We received the complaint on April 6. In her complaint, the woman, who is the mother of two children, said she met the man for the first time in Dubai where she was working a few years ago. She got divorced before she went to Dubai. She said they became friends there.”

The woman, in her complaint, has also claimed that the man raped her in Dubai, and then multiple times in Mumbai. The man also allegedly made a video of the act and threatened her to make the video public. The woman, after his threat to make the video public, allegedly gave the accused Rs 6,09,000 so that he didn’t make the video public.

The police have registered a case under sections of rape, voyeurism, and extortion, of the IPC. The police have also sent a team to nab the accused.