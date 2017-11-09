Mumbai Crime: Man beaten to death for tearing up birthday poster in Sakinaka

Mumbai: A young man was beaten to death in Sakinaka on Tuesday for allegedly tearing up a poster put up to congratulate a local businessman on his birthday. Two people have been arrested in the case including the brother of the businessman.

Deceased, Akash Landge, 23-year-old man, resident of Sakinaka allegedly tore up the poster put up in the area to congratulate Prahlad Shetty on his birthday on November 7. Prahlad lives in the same locality and runs a cable television business in Panvel. Quite a few posters of Prahlad have been put up in the vicinity by various groups wishing him on his birthday.

“The deceased thought of himself as an important person in Subhash Nagar area and he was annoyed to see so many posters congratulating Shetty,” said an officer at Sakinaka police station to the Indian Express.

Prahlad’s younger brother Prathamesh (26) along with his friends had spotted Landge tearing up the poster on Tuesday. After spotting him they tried to confront him, the confrontation soon broke into an argument. “They got into an argument with Landge and took him away to an isolated spot,” said Inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Sakinaka police station to Indian Express.

The accused took Landge to a playground behind Our Lady of Health School in Sakinaka and beat him up there. A group of 10-15 men attacked Landge with wooden sticks after a while they left the body outside Anjali Medical Stores in the vicinity.

Local residents informed the police about the incident around 1:45 am, the police found Landge on the road, he was taken to Rajwadi Hospital, he was declared dead at the hospital. According to the police, Landge suffered severe injuries to his head, leading to internal bleeding, apart from multiple fractures. The police later registered a case of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and murder.

Prathamesh Shetty and his friend Nitin Dhobale (26) have been arrested and the police is currently trying locate the other accused in the case. According to Indian Express report, Prahlad Shetty has several criminal cases registered against him. Landge also has a criminal record.

“In the past five years, he had been booked in many cases of assault. He had also been externed twice but returned to the city each time. He was currently under externment orders and was not supposed to be in the city,” said the officer to the Indian Express. Landge is survived by his mother and two older siblings, the police said.