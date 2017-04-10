Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for slashing girl’s throat

A 22-year-old man slashed his girlfriend’s throat on a busy road in Vakola in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the victim Ayesha Shaikh (18) was killed by Sambhaji More after she refused to show him her mobile phone. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

More suspected that Ayesha was having an affair, as her mobile used to be busy all the time. On Sunday, when Sambhaji went to meet Ayesha, he had carried a knife along with him. When they met, Sambhaji asked her to show him the mobile as he wanted to find out, who she was talking to. The girl refused to hand over the mobile to him and said she was talking to her father. This led to a fight and, in a fit of rage, More slit her throat with the knife.

According to a report in India Today, it was a one-sided love affair. A police officer from Vakola police station said,” The accused Sambhaji and deceased girl Ayesha both are from same locality and are neighbours. They are known to each other. The accused Sambhaji had shown feeling for her and approached her, which the girl rejected. It is clear case of one sided love affair.”

A police officer told India Today, “The accused slit the girl’s throat several times and escaped from the spot. While he was running he fell on his mouth first when locals and traffic cops managed to nab him and handed him over to the local police.”

The Vakola police have booked More under section 302 of the Indian Penal code.