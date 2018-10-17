Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor on Mahim railway station FOB
Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl on a foot overbridge at Mahim station last week, a railway police official said Tuesday. Senior inspector Shailendra Dhiwar of Mumbai Central railway police station said that the incident happened on October 10 and the accused, identified as Paramjeet Singh (47) was arrested on October 13.
“At around 6:30 am on October 10, two girls were waiting on the FOB at Mahim station to go to school at Prabhadevi. The accused touched one of the girls inappropriately who later narrated the incident to a guardian who had come to drop them to school,” the official said. The girl’s guardian took the girl to a doctor who in turn asked them to approach the police, he said.
“A case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was picked up after CCTV footage of the area was checked,” Dhiwar said. Singh, a divorcee who had arrived in the city a fortnight ago looking for a job, has been remanded in judicial custody, the official said.