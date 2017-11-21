Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for molesting woman in a shopping mall

Mumbai: In yet another case of molestation and perverted mindset, a 35-year-old Thane resident was arrested for allegedly molesting a saleswoman in a luxury goods store at Thane’s Viviana mall. Vartak Nagar police said the man, identified as Asif Sheikh, tried to drag the woman to one of the changing rooms but was stopped by other shoppers at the mall who alerted the security about the hideous act.

“After he was caught, it came to light that he was serial molester. Saleswoman from the nearby stores confirmed this,” said a police source from Vartak Nagar police station.

According to cops, Sheikh was a habitual offender and used to grope and sexually assault women stationed at stores without getting caught as none of the victims lodged a complaint. “He would warn them saying that he would shift blame on them by complaining of poor service to the manager. Afraid of getting in the bad books of their managers, the women never complained,” said the policeman, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Cops, who are investigating this molestation case suspect there might be cases lodged against the accused in other police stations. “We have circulated his pictures to other stations and are awaiting their response,” said a senior officer from Thane.