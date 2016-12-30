Mumbai crime: Mamta antics in beau’s drug cartel

Mumbai: The 2000 crore-ephedrine drug haul case first in which Mamta Kulkarni, a former actress is allegedly a prime accused came to light when her name cropped up on June 18 this year. Vicky Goswami, Kulkarni’s beau is allegedly the mastermind of a drug cartel involving smuggling of drugs made in a factory near Mumbai supplied to USA and Kenya where the duo are based. The Thane police had earlier claimed that Goswami heads the cartel, which was allegedly being used to cook a party drug called methamphetamine which was supplied to the United States of America, Mexico and South Africa.

The case started in April with a series of drugs haul in Mumbai, Thane and Solapur. “In a raid at a pharmaceutical factory in June, we found nearly 20,000 kilos of ephedrine which is used in rave parties.18.5 tonnes of ephedrine were seized from Solapur unit of a pharma firm, Avon Lifesciences Limited. The company had permission to make medicines but was illegally diverting it to a drug cartel,” said Thane Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

“The Drug Enforcement Agency in the USA had confirmed the involvement of Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami, “added Singh.On June 24 this year, the Thane police charge-sheeted Kulkarni along with Goswami and termed her as a conspirator. The Thane police filed an additional charge sheet on June 24 with a total of 385 pages from 250 pages earlier, showing Kulkarni and Goswami as accused and absconding in the case. Manoj Jain, the Director of the Avon Life Science Limited, Hardip Singh, Indersingh Gill, Puneet Sringi, Narendra Kacha and Babasaheb Dhotre were also charge-sheeted. The earlier charge sheet filed on June 14 was against Sagar Powle, Mayur Suresh Sukhshare, Rajendra Dimri and Dhaneshwar Swami who were involved in the scam. The charge sheet shows Manoj Jain was in direct contact with Goswami and Kulkarni and was running the racket along with Dr Abdulla and his two other associates, and Kishore Singh Rathod, the son of former MLA from Gujarat, Bhavsingh Rathod who are presently absconding.

The police have relied on statements made by Punit Shringi, one of the 10 arrested to link Kulkarni to the racket. Shringi had alleged to the police that Kulkarni was present at a meeting on January 8 in Kenya, where the logistics for smuggling drugs were decided. He had alleged at the meeting, it was also decided to make Kulkarni, the Managing Director of Goswami’s company, for which nearly 11 lakh shares of the more than 2 crore shares of Avon Lifesciences were being transferred to her to make her eligible to become a director in the company. Jain was allegedly selling the shares to Kulkarni, which cost between Rs.35 and Rs.40 at Rs. 26 per share.