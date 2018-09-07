Mumbai Crime: I-T dept official arrested for raping, threatening a 16-year-old household help

Gamdevi police arrested a deputy commissioner in the income tax department for allegedly raping a 16-year-old household help. The deputy commissioner has allegedly raped and threatened the 16-year-old girl of killing her if she tells this to anyone.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the 16-year-old girl’s mother used to work in the same home as house help for 23 years before sending her two daughters to work there. After the incident happened the girl’s family send her to the village but after and the crime came to light when the victim returned from the village and was raped for the second time. After when the deputy commissioner raped the girl for the first time he flaunted his position, he said, “I am in a very high position in the income tax. I have a lot of money and will give you gold jewelry and fancy clothes. I have a plot in Hyderabad and a hundred servants there. When you need money, tell me. When you visit your village, I will give you Rs 10,000. You can fulfill all your wishes.”

He also threatened the girl that if she told anyone about the incident he would upload her bathing pictures on the internet. According to police, On February 10, 2017, when his wife was not at home, the officer allegedly gave a gold chain to the victim and asked her not to tell anything to his wife. But the scared victim kept on crying and the officer’s wife finally got to know what had happened. The officer’s wife shouted at him and told the girl to go home, the victim too scared and didn’t tell anyone about the incident.

But the victim’s family later got to know everything and after which the officer started threatening the victim’s family. But the victim’s family on August 23 approached Gamdevi police and filed a complaint. The deputy commissioner in the income tax department, who is a resident of Pedder Road, was arrested and produced at a special POCSO court on September 6 and was remanded to police custody till September 10.