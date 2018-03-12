Mumbai Crime: Husband, in-laws threaten to kill lady, children over affair

Mumbai: The Sahar police refuses to take any action against the husband and in-laws of a 32-year-old lady who is being repeatedly threatened and harassed by them that they would kill her and her children if she approached the police. On March 5, a FIR had been registered by the complainant Sunita Vishwakarma at Sahar police station against her husband Rajesh Lalchand Vishwakarma, brothers-in-law Rakesh Vishwakarma and Nitesh Vishwakarma and sister-in-law Vandana Vishwakarma for voluntarily causing hurt under (Sections 323, 324), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (Section 504), criminal intimidation (Section 506) and common intention (Section 34) of the IPC.

As per the victim’s statement, “On the night of Dec 31, her brother-in-law Rakesh, sister-in-law Vandana and their children were fighting in the house. So, I intervened and asked them to be at peace. Instead, Rakesh and Vandana abused me in filthy language. Since then the couple has been harassing me. My husband is having an extra-marital affair with a lady. On Dec 24 last year, my husband assaulted me and abused me since I questioned him regarding his whereabouts.

Upon hearing my husband’s voice, Rakesh, Vandana and Nitesh who stays on another floor in the same building came to my flat and hit me with bamboo sticks on my head.” Sunita had sustained injuries on her head and limbs. Sunita was again assaulted by the accused with iron rods, bamboo sticks and poured kerosene on her in an attempt to set her ablaze on Feb 25. The accused also beat up her children Karan (14) and Jaya (5).

According to advocate Vijay Thakur who is representing the complainant, “Sunita has been getting serious threats from her husband and all other accused to kill her and children since they have good support from a local politician. After submitting a written complaint at the police station on Jan 6, she was again assaulted by her family.”

Sunita got married on October 6, 1995 at her native place at Gadkhara at Varanasi. As per the complainant, she has alleged that she later shifted to Mumbai in 2000 after discovering her husband was having an affair. Despite, asking her husband to end the affair, he asked her not to interfere in it. According to an officer from Sahar police station, “We have registered an FIR against the accused. Investigations are on and action will be initiated.”