Mumbai Crime: How Israeli man’s craving for pleasure during sex cost girlfriend her life

The Colaba police have booked an Israeli national in connection with the death of his girlfriend in a hotel last year. The Israeli national was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after he “accidentally choked” his girlfriend to death during sexual intercourse.

Oriron Yakov (23) was booked under IPC section related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the forensic science lab’s report confirmed that his 20-year-old girlfriend Paffa Sarit, also an Israeli national, had died of suffocation during an act of sexual intercourse. The incident had taken place happened in March last year when Yakov and the woman visited India on a tourist visa and stayed at a hotel in Colaba area of south Mumbai.

During an act of sexual intercourse in their hotel room, Yakov allegedly applied pressure on the woman’s neck and she got suffocated. A police officer told Mid-Day, “Yakov had mentioned that while they were having sex, she suggested that he put his hands around her neck to enhance their pleasure. Midway, she changed her mind and asked him to stop, but he found it exciting and continued to choke her. Afterwards, he thought she had fallen asleep, so he slept next to her. In the afternoon, woke and found her unresponsive.”

The police later rushed to the hotel after Yakov informed the staff that his girlfriend was lying motionless in the room, she was later taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. After this, a case of accidental death was registered at that time as the exact cause of her demise was not known. The woman’s family members had later taken the body to Israel.

The police recently received the forensic lab’s report which mentioned that the woman died of suffocation. Based on findings of the report, the police registered a case against Yakov, who is currently in Israel. DCP (Zone 1) Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma told Mid-Day, “According to the forensic analysis, we have filed a case of culpable homicide against him. We still don’t know what caused the suffocation. We are investigating into the matter, and if necessary, we will contact Yakov through the consulate to record his statement.”

(Inputs from PTI)