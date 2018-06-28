Mumbai Crime: House help’s boyfriend’s past criminal record led to idea of killing elderly couple

Five days after an elderly couple, Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani (85) and his wife Daya Makhijani (80) were found murdered in their home in Khar (West), the police has now revealed that the domestic help decided to commit the crime after finding out the criminal past of her boyfriend.

According to Mid-Day, the house help was identified as Parvati Khakha (20) and her boyfriend was identified as Singhasan Mukut Ekka (26). During the investigation, the police found that Ekka had earlier killed his live-in partner in Odisha and managed to get away with it. Parvati Khakha thought that he would again be able to repeat his performance and kill the elderly couple and get away with it.

Parvati Khakha and her boyfriend Singhasan Mukut Ekka killed the elderly couple on June 21 and were arrested the same evening from Geetanjali Express in Nagpur. They both were on their way to Odisha with jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9000 cash. Police official told the leading daily, Khakha is madly in love with Ekka and has requested the police to release him. She is believed to have told investigators that she alone committed the crime and that Ekka is innocent.