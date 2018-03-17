Mumbai Crime: Guard gets life imprisonment for raping his 2 minor daughters

Mumbai: In a shocking and woeful case of sexual assault, a private security guard was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday on four counts for repeatedly raping his two minor daughters continuously over a period of 3 years, before being arrested in 2015.

The special court of judge MA Baraliya sentenced the Wadala resident under several sections of the IPC, including Section 376(2) (rape by a person in position of authority), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and under Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) committed on his two daughters, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The prosecution relied heavily on the statements of both victims, aged 14 and 15 at the time their father’s arrest, along with scientific evidence. Their father’s DNA matched with semen stains found on the victim’s clothes.

The security guard used to rape his two daughters after their mother left their shanty for house hold chores. The sisters narrated their ordeal and said he (father) would threaten to kill them if they said anything about rape to anyone.

It was the prosecution’s case that the father’s abuse came to light only when one day, his younger daughter innocently told her school friend that she was being raped. The friend relayed this to her own mother. When the security guard’s wife got to know about this, there was a huge fight at home. However, his wife, the girls’ mother, refused to file a complaint. The mother of the younger daughter’s friend (who first found out about the rapes) took up their case with local politicians after that the security guard was arrested.

According to a source who knows about the case, when one of the victims came to depose in court, she (victim) was brought face-to-face with her father because of an error by a police officer (this is against guidelines, which state that victims should never be brought face-to-face during hearings with their alleged perpetrator). This gave the accused father a chance to warn the child to say nothing against him in court.

“After this, the girl refused to say anything; she just started crying. The prosecutor and the judge handled the situation very well at this point, and adjourned the case to another date. The girl was pacified and told that she had nothing to worry about. On the next date, she narrated exactly what the sisters had endured,” a source from the court said, while speaking to Mirror.

The prosecution’s case was led by Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma, examined around 10 witnesses in the case, including the two girls, a medical examiner, two social workers who helped them file the case, the investigating officer, and their schoolteachers to prove that the girls were, in fact, minors.