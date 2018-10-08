Mumbai Crime: GRP constable, homeguard rob man after threatening him of molestation case

On Sunday, Thane police arrested a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable and a homeguard for allegedly threatening a man to frame him in a molestation case and extorting money.

According to Mid-Day, forty-two-year-old Sanjay Nalawade had come to Thane from Ratnagiri to meet relative. Nalawade (victim) came out of the toilet when the duo grabbed him by his shirt and told him to remain quiet. The accused were identified as constable Subhash Nagare (50) and homeguard Bhushan More (28). Nalawade asked the accused what they wanted, but they threatened the victim saying that if he raised an alarm then they would create a scene, and tell people that he touched their private parts.

The accused then took the victim outside and started beating him up, and later demanded Rs 60,000 or else they would file a molestation case against the victim. After the threat, Nalawade got scared and gave the accused Rs 10,000 and a gold chain. A Thane police officer told the leading daily, “After Nalawade told us what happened, we registered a case against the duo. We arrested them after going through the CCTV footages of the railway station.” After the arrest, GRP commissioner suspended Subhash Nagare, and during the investigation, it was revealed that he faces about 40 complaints against him.