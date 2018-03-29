Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested a 22-year-old lady for murdering her three-year-old daughter at Govandi. The lady killed her daughter since her husband was not providing her house-hold expenses.

Nadra Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh (22), a resident of Rafiq Nagar at Govandi was nabbed by the police from her native place at Motihari village in Bihar. On March 14, when Chandni asked for food, Nadra banged the child’s head on the floor and kicked her on her back. After the murder on March 14, Nadra went into hiding at her native place. The officers questioned her son who told them that his mother had beaten up his sister to death.Nadra’s husband Ejaz had been staying in his village at Bihar along with his father since more than a month.

Ejaz works at an embroidery workshop. On March 14 evening, Nadra had made a phone call to the Mumbai police control room asking for help since her daughter was seriously ill. The police rushed to her residence and took Nadra and her daughter Chandni to Rajawadi hospital at Ghatkopar where the doctor declared her dead before admission. Nadra said that the deceased child’s treatment was going on at Somaiyya hospital.

Since it was already 8 p.m. the attending doctor told Nadra to bring the medical papers of Chandni next day morning and post mortem will also be done in the morning. When she did not turn up to the police station, the police called her but her mobile remained switched off. While leaving from the hospital, Nadra told the police that she will come to the police station and subsequently to Rajawadi hospital, but instead she fled away leaving her son behind to fend for himself.

The post mortem report suggested that the death occurred due to banging child’s head on the floor and kicking her on the back as there was serious injury on the mouth and on the back.

According to Deepak Pagare, SPI, Shivaji Nagar police station said, “During investigation, Nadra’s son revealed to us that she had brutally beaten up Chandni. Two teams were dispatched to Motihari village at Bihar to arrest her. She killed Chandni since her husband was not looking after them and not providing her monthly expenses to run the house.”