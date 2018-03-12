Mumbai Crime: Goregaon resident stalked for a month, accused arrested

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police arrested 30 year old Santosh Yadav, a resident of Andheri, for allegedly stalking a woman for a month.

The 39 year old victim, a resident of Goregaon, noticed the stalker when he was staring at her in the train. She had completed her shopping at Linking Road and had taken the train from Bandra to Goregaon. The victim felt uneasy and informed to an RPF constable who was on duty.

The next day, the victim went to the market to exchange some items that she bought the other day. She again spotted the same person at Goregaon station.

The man was at the platform. As soon as she got in the train for Bandra, the stalker also boarded the train. The victim got down at Lower Parel station instead of Bandra. She went to the Phoenix Mall. As she noticed, the man had followed her all the way to the mall.

Scared, the victim felt something was wrong. So she went to the station and took another train to Churchgate. After reaching Churchgate station she called her husband and explained him the situation and told him about the stalker. They immediately took the matter to the GRP where a complaint was lodged and an FIR was registered in the matter.

The GRP officers investigated the issue and arrested the accused, Santosh Yadav. The accused, as reported by Mid-Day, is a driver by profession. He is charged under section 354D of IPC.

As reported by Mid-Day, the assistant police inspector stated that the accused was known to the victim. “After being produced in court, the accused was given bail on a surety bond of Rs 12,000,” he further added.