Mumbai Crime: Four men from Punjab, smuggling gold bars worth Rs 43 lakh, arrested at airport

Mumbai: Four men trying to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 43 lakh to Ahmedabad were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

Air intelligence Unit (AIU) at Mumbai airport held Patiala residents Gaurav (41) and Neeraj Kumar (32) while they were about to board an Air India flight to Ahmedabad from Terminal 2 according to Indian Express.

As per the report in Indian Express, Neeraj Kumar concealed three gold bars weighing 300 gram worth Rs 8.19 lakh in his rectum and Gaurav had concealed 10 gold bars worth Rs. 27.32 lakh in his rectum. A bag belonging to them was also found containing gold bars worth Rs. 8. 19 lakh.

The customs detained two other men who had flown from Singapore, Suminder Dhillon (29) and Kulbhushan Daimbla (43). However, the officers did not find any gold on them but they had they information that these two men were involved.

According to the officials, Dhillon and Daimbla handed the gold to Kumar and Gaurav before their flight at the airport. Officials claimed that the men knew each other and worked as carriers for a gold smuggling ring that is based in North India.

“The gang employs more than 100 carriers and uses different people each time,” said a senior Customs official to Indian Express.