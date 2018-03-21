Mumbai: 30-year-old Kalpesh Thackeray was arrested on March 20 for allegedly murdering his eight-month pregnant wife. Earlier, on March 12 Thackeray filed a missing case of the wife but he later surrendered. Fed up with wife’s drinking habits the husband murdered her at outside his Bhiwandi residence. The Ganeshpuri Police station has found the wife’s body Mai Thackeray’s remains outside the house.

The couple met at a dance bar and fell love with each other. Three years ago the couple had met each other and last year they got married. The wife was pregnant and would not stop her drinking habits. Fed up with her habit the husband ended her life. In order to save himself from getting arrested the husband, Kalpesh Thackeray filed a missing complaint of his wife. But later he confessed that he murdered his wife.

According to a report by the Mid Day, Senior inspector Shekhar Dhobe said that “The woman was an alcoholic, and this led to daily fights between the two. On March 11, they had a huge fight, during which the accused strangulated her. He buried her near their house. We have recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem. We are awaiting the report.”