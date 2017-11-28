Mumbai Crime: Father rapes minor daughter for over a year

Mumbai: A 54-year-old man has been arrested by the police on Monday for allegedly raping his own 11-year-old daughter multiple times in the last one year in their home in Santacruz.

The police said the girl complained about her dad a week ago to her mother. The police suspect that the girl managed to gain courage to speak up about the assault because they had conducted awareness drive in the girl’s school earlier this year as a part of their ‘Police Didi’ initiative.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl said her father would rape her every time the mother left the house. Police registered a case on Saturday under section 354 (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), 10 (Aggravated Sexual Assault) and 12 (Sexual Harassment of the Child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been arrested on Monday. Sessions court remanded him in police custody till November 30. He and the victim were sent for medical tests.