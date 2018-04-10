Mumbai Crime: Fashion designer arrested for raping his two minor daughters for 2 years

Mumbai based fashion designer has been arrested for allegedly raping his two minor daughters. Mumbai police arrested the man on Monday and sent him to custody till April 13 by Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court. The two minor girls are 17-years and 13-years-old and the case came into light when the mother of the children filed a case against the designer with Mumbai police.

According to reports the elder sister who is 17-years-old told her mother about the incident on Sunday that her father has raped the duo and threaten to cut out the money for their education and throw her out of the house if they resist. She also said that they have been abused by their father since two years.

Both the girls live with their parents, grandparents and a baby brother. She alleged that her father used to rape her and her younger sister. The accuse has been sent to police custody and the victim to shelter home .