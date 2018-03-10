Mumbai Crime: Fake cop held for harassing youngsters at Marine Drive

Mumbai: In yet another shocking case happening in the maximum city, the Marine Drive police have arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly posed as a cop and harassed young couples and school children at the promenade.

The accused, identified as Mannan Shaikh was arrested after a real policeman from the Marine Drive police station, who was patrolling the stretch, was directed to the “suspiciously acting cop”, who had detained a 14-year-old school boy after “harassing another couple” at the promenade, by a passer-by, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Shaikh was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father. “Around 10:30 am on Thursday, I got a call from an unknown number while I was at work. The man identified himself as a police officer and asked me to come to Marine Drive to take home my son who was ‘wandering about’,” said boy’s father. “Luckily, by the time I reached the spot, a cop was already questioning the man.”

“The police official asked the accused to produce his identity card but he was told that he forgot the same at home. While this was going on, the boy’s father reached the spot and informed him of the call he received from the accused. Realising there was something wrong, we took him to the police station and interrogated him. We found that he was posing as a fake cop to harass young people to maybe extort money,” said a police officer from Marine Drive police station to Mumbai Mirror.

Marine Drive police has booked Shaikh on charges of impersonating a government official. Vilas Gangawane, senior police Inspector at Marine Drive police station, confirmed the arrest.