Mumbai crime: Drugs peddlers create WhatsApp and Instagram groups to sell drugs to students

Mumbai: Anti-narcotics cell found mephedrone and ganja (weed) from two youngsters in Mumbai. The two were arrested last week when police recovered drugs from them. Danish Asif Sayyad alias Danny, 23, and Kashish Gupta, 21 were using social media such as WhatsApp and Instagram to attract customers.

They created a WhatsApp group VR420, VR46 and VR49. To encourage their customers to buy more, they sold MD and marijuana on these groups. The drugs were sold mostly to the college students from suburb areas such as Andheri and Kandivli, western suburbs and north Mumbai, as reported by the Mid-Day. Each group consist of 10 to 15 members.

They would sell the drugs by calling it ‘hybrid ganja’ and tell their customers that the drug will give them the extra high. In this way they would lure the students. These chemicals are not covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which made their detection difficult. The youth also kept different names to the drugs such as Skunk and Super Silver Haze to get more customers.

Their source was a foreign national named ‘Michael’ and the trading was done online. As quoted by Mid-Day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said, “The two were arrested after a two-month probe. We infiltrated one of the social media groups to detect the case.” Police will also talk to the parents of the students who bought these drugs from them.