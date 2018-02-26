Mumbai Crime: Deaf-mute man booked for molesting speech and hearing-impaired woman

A 23-year-old hearing and speech impaired man was booked by Vakola Police for molesting a woman, who also is speech and hearing impaired. The accused and his brother (who is also supposedly speech and hearing impaired) assaulted her husband and two others after they went to confront the sexual harassment.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident took place on February 18 around 7.30 pm, when the woman (victim) was returning home. The accused grabbed the victim and hugged her. After the incident, the woman went home and narrated the entire incident to her husband, who is also speech and hearing impaired. And then her husband with two other relatives went to the accused’s home to confront him.

But, the 23-year-old accused instead of accepting the crime, along with his brother Avinash Jadhav, started assaulting them. And then the victim and her husband approached Vakola police station. But, due to lack of an interpreter, there were unable to convey what had happened.

A source from Vakola police told the leading daily, “Finding an interpreter was a tough job. This is the first time in four years that this police station has seen such a case. The interpreter also took some time to come, as they have their regular jobs and other schedules to attend. We had to approach various people and a few NGOs.”

The police managed to find a woman interpreter, who helped them to convey what the victim and her husband had to say. And then, after understanding the entire incident, police registered a case of molestation and assaulted and arrested the main accused. The accused was booked under sections 354, 323, 324, 504 and 34 of the IPC. The main accused has been arrested and produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 27. But his brother is still at large.