Mumbai crime: Dalit murder in the name of love

Mumbai: A 16-year-old Dalit boy, Swapnil Sonawane was brutally beaten to death in Nerul by family members of his 17-year-old girlfriend on July 19 this year since they were unhappy with their relationship.

As the family members of the girl who belong to the Agri community came to know about this relationship, they threatened the boy and warned him of consequences. Sagar, the girl’s brother had threatened to murder him on July 18. Despite approaching the Nerul police, no action was taken. Instead, the on-duty officers at Nerul police station had asked the boy’s family to mend their ways or else they would meet the same fate as the protagonists in the famous Marathi movie Sairat who were murdered as their relationship was not approved by their caste members.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale ordered the suspension of Nerul station sub-inspectors Yogesh Mane and Sonali Rajguru. The police had arrested the girl’s brothers Sagar Naik, Sajesh Naik, father Rajendra Naik , mother Malti Naik, amongst others.