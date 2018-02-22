Mumbai Crime: Cops hunt for man who created fake FB profile of woman as sex worker, threatened rape

A 26-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against an unidentified man for creating fake profiles on Facebook and sending objectionable photos on WhatsApp. The social media account, which was created, claimed that she is a sex worker. The man also posted some morphed photos and also threatened to rape her. The police are currently hunting the unidentified man.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman works in the administration department of one of Mumbai’s top colleges. The woman, last month, had told her colleagues that she had received a Facebook friend request whose profile had a different name, but same photos of her. In the fake profile, the woman was identified as a sex worker and provided a phone number. But the number didn’t belong to the woman.

The woman and her colleagues ignored it, but later the colleague was added to a WhatsApp group in which the display photo was that of the woman. The accused kept on sharing objectionable photos of the woman in the group. The colleague later quit the group, the accused then called her up and verbally abused her, and he also said that he was not afraid of the police, as they won’t be able to catch him.

The woman even ignored this, but on February 14, the accused added the woman to the same WhatsApp group and continued to share objectionable photos of her. Later, the woman narrated the entire incident to her fiancé, who then called the accused’s Dubai-based number, but didn’t get any response.

The accused later also later threatened to rape her, and circulated some morphed nude photographs of her. The couple then approached the Bandra police, and a case of registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, for sexual harassment and transmission of obscene material.

The police suspect that the accused is someone who is known to the victim and had past enmity with her.