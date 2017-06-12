Mumbai Crime: Columbian national arrested for possession of cocaine worth Rs 36 crore

Mumbai: A Columbian national was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possessing cocaine worth Rs 36 crore from a South Mumbai hotel on Saturday. The Columbian national, Freedy Trujillo Renteria, 32, had stuffed the drugs in 12 packets and had hidden it inside two laptop bags. Renteria had come to Mumbai from Panama via Addis Ababa.

Renteria’s arrest comes just three days after another incident of drugs smuggling, where a Bolivian national, Melger Claudia, 38, was arrested for possessing drugs with cocaine worth Rs 21 crore at the international airport. She too had arrived from Addis Ababa. The NCB suspects two work as carriers for the same handler. Renteria is a trainee commercial pilot.

“Renteria was paid handsomely for the job. His tickets and accommodation were arranged by the handlers,” Kumar Sanjay Jha, NCB zonal director for Mumbai and Goa region, who headed the operation was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The duo were unaware of the person who was supposed to collect their consignments and were waiting for further instructions to complete their task.

“The carriers were kept in different hotels and worked discreetly. They never booked pre-paid cabs and the hotels were booked online by their handlers,” said Jha.

Investigations revealed that Renteria’s visit to India was not the first one and had visited the country three times in the past and the agency is probing whether he smuggled drugs during his previous visits. The NCB is using a translator to communicate with Renteria, as he speaks only Spanish. Renteria has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.