Mumbai Crime: College dropout held for stalking minor girl, his mobile sent to FSL

Mumbai: A 22-year-old college dropout has been arrested for stalking a minor girl to whom he had sent vulgar video clips as well as lewd messages on her cellphone. The Mumbai police had laid a trap to arrest the accused Sachin Soni. The 17-year-old girl has accused Soni of harassing her for the last four days.

“The victim lives with her parents at Santa Cruz (West). She is a college girl. The zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Khar police station on Sunday and later the case was transferred to Santa Cruz police station,” said a senior officer from Santa Cruz police station. The officer further added that Soni had made desperate calls to the girl to convince her to talk to him and make him a steady date. “He had made over half dozen calls and even tried WhatsApp calling,” he said.

In her complaint the girl said she does not know Soni and how he got her number. After the case was transferred to Santa Cruz, the police made victim to call Soni to meet her in Santa Cruz (west). Unaware of the trap laid by police, Soni reached there and was arrested. Soni is the resident of Majiwada in Thane.

“We have seized his cell phone and sent it to Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) for further analysis. Soni had sent more than 12 MMS clips to her and obscene messages on WhatsApp. We are yet to find out how Soni procured her cellphone number,” the officer added.

Soni was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate court that has sent him to police custody till March 14. He has been booked under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for stalking (354D), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty (509) and under the provisions of POCSO Act and IT Act.