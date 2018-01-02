Mumbai Crime: Casting director held for deceiving actor into shooting obscene scenes

Mumbai: In yet another case of sexual atrocities committed against women (in this case glamour world), a 46-year-old casting director was arrested on Sunday after an actor filed a case, alleging that she was tricked into shooting objectionable scenes for an adult film. The police are on the lookout for the film director.

The 26-year-old actor lodged an FIR, alleging the accused promised her a prominent role in a web series and she was told that the scenes would be used for that, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Oshiwara police, the actor is a resident of Lokhandwala and one of the accused contacted her in 2015 offering her a prominent role in a web series which would run into five seasons. She told the police that she was happy about the role that she was given. When the woman (actor) met one of the accused at his office in south Mumbai, he told her that they would have to shoot some racy scenes for the series. She was promised Rs 3,000 for one day’s shoot and was taken to Madh Island where the scenes were shot in 2015.

The director, Rajan Agarwal, started ignoring her when she asked about the rest of the project. In 2016, another actor told her that she had seen the shots in an adult movie uploaded on YouTube. When the actor contacted the accused, he failed to give her an explanation. Months later, her friend called her up and told her that the scenes have been uploaded on a porn website. The actor then approached the police.

A cop from Oshiwara police station said, “We lodged the FIR a couple of months ago and started looking for the accused. We arrested Agarwal on Sunday.” Until now, film director Upendra Rai is still on the run. The two have been booked for molestation and publishing obscene materials and criminal intimidation. Agarwal has been sent to police custody.