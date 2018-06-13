Mumbai Crime: Called ‘bhaiyya’, history-sheeter beats up cop near SGNP

On Sunday, a history-sheeter along with his three accomplices beat up a plain-clothed policeman for calling him ‘bhaiyya’ (brother). The main accused had managed to flee from the spot, and the police have now launched a manhunt.

According to Mid-Day, the main accused has been identified as Anil ‘Guddu’ Dubey, and the policeman who was beaten up has been identified as Bhausaheb Karande (45). Bhausaheb Karande works as a constable at Kasturba Marg police station. The incident took place on Sunday evening when victim policeman stopped outside a shop near Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get a bottle of water. During which the accused Guddu also stepped into the shop, and later happened to step on the victim’s feet.

After Guddu stepped on Karande’s (victim) feet, the victim said “Bhaiyya, zara dekh ke pair rakh (brother, watch your step).” After which Guddu lost his cool and said, “How dare you call me bhaiyya?”. Later, along with his accomplices, Guddu started assaulting Karande. Guddu somehow managed to flee from the spot.

The victim was badly injured, who received more than 16 stitches on the head. The victim was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital, who is now said to stable. Later, an FIR was registered, and one of Guddu’s accomplice was caught, who later told cops that Guddu had indeed beaten up Karande.

The Kasturba Marg police station has registered a case under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. Guddu, who is on the run, has been previously been named in several cognisable and non-cognisable offences, mostly extortion and robbery cases.