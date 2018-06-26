Mumbai Crime Branch finds dead man ‘alive’ in Mira Road

Mumbai: Father of a 36-year-old man had registered murder case against his son Pannelal Yadav’s wife and in-laws in June 2017 but the sleuths of Mumbai crime branch unit VIII have found him alive in Mira Road.

Pannelal’s father Kolhu Yadav had registered the case at a police station in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh after eight months of rigorous attempts to convince city SP and court to book his son’s two brother-in-laws Guddu (22), Raghunath (20), father-in-law Jokhan (50) and wife Rukmini (30).

“Pannelal was booked by his in-laws under section 498 of IPC. But based on the mutual agreement between both the parties, Pannelal’s case was resolved. Though Pannelal was not punished but it seems that he wanted to teach his in-laws and wife a lesson and went untraced since October 15, 2016. His father Kolhu Yadav approached a local police station in Maharajganj and told police that his son has not returned home after he visited his in-laws,” said Nisar Tamboli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch.

Kolhu wanted his son’s in-laws to be booked under murder case but the local police was not convinced. “Later, he approached office of Superintendent of Police in Maharajganj before finally approaching to a local court that directed local police to book Pannelal’s in-laws under section of murder (302) and disappearance of evidence (201) of IPC, said Sanjay Salunkhe, senior inspector of Mumbai Crime Branch Unit VIII.

Kolhu managed to register case against four members of his son’s in-laws including two brother-in-laws, father-in-law and wife on June 1, 2017 at a local police station in Maharajganj district. But no arrest was made in the case, said Salunkhe. “Pannelal had left for Mumbai in October 2016 and he claims that his father and other family members were not aware that he is alive. Also, he claims that he was not in touch with any of his friends and distant relatives,” Salunkhe added.

Recently, a constable from Mumbai crime branch received a tip off that the in-laws of a man, living alone in Mira Road, have been booked under his murder case in Uttar Pradesh. The constable got alarmed and alerted his senior officials. One team of crime branch swooped down on Monday morning and brought Pannelal to Unit VIII office in the western suburb of Mumbai.

“He (Pannelal) lived alone in a rented accommodation in Mira Road and was employed as a worker in a hosiery company of Bhiwandi for Rs. 8000 per month,” said Salunkhe.

Pannelal had not changed his identity after coming to Maharashtra from his home state. “We have scanned his PAN Card as well as Aadhar card,” he said.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials have informed their counterpart in Maharajganj and a team of UP police has been despatched to Mumbai.

“We have not registered any case against Pannelal but have informed UP police. Now they will investigate if it was a planned move of Pannelal and his father to falsely prosecute his in-laws,” the officer said.

Further details will be known after UP police questions Pannelal and his father.