Mumbai: Crime Branch books Unani doctor for possessing ammunition

Mumbai: The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a doctor for possession of arms and ammunition without a licence.

Dr Abdul Sattar Abdul Rehman (39), who has been practising as an Unani doctor was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Based on the information, the police laid a trap at his clinic in the vicinity of New Bengali Pura at Dongri. Rehman is a native of Darbhanga in West Bengal.

According to Dilip Sawant, deputy commissioner of police (crime), “We have arrested Rehman on Thursday night. We had received a tip-off that Rehman had illegally procured the arms and ammunition one and a half years ago. During interrogation, Rehman confessed that he wanted to sell the arms to his friend since he was in need of money.” The reason behind why Rehman had procured the arms earlier has not been established as yet.

He has been arrested for possession of arms (Section 3 and 25) of the Arms Act and penalty for contravention of rule or directions for procuring arms without a license (Section 135) of the Mumbai Police Act. The police have seized two 7.65 bore pistols with magazines, two country made revolvers, .32 bore revolver, two magazines of 7.65 bore pistols, 39 live cartridges of 7.65 bore pistols,22 live cartridges of 8 mm and six live cartridges of .32 bore. Rehman has been practising as a doctor since 1997. For the past five years, he was practising independently at his clinic. He has been remanded in police custody until August 21.