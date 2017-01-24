Mumbai: Crime branch arrests two fugitives in a murder case

Mumbai: The Crime Branch of Mumbai police have arrested two accused wanted in a murder case registered in 2015, at Nirmal Nagar police station. The duo accused Tabrej alias Sadresh alias Tinu Zulfikar Shaikh (28) and Dariel alias Josef alias David Marodos (29) have been handed over to Nirmal Nagar police station on Monday for further interrogation.

They had killed Vishal Kambli in December 2015 and had gone underground ever since. Crime Branch sources told the Free Press Journal that they had been hiding in an abandoned house in Santacruz (West).

“Six months ago we had received information that had begun living in an abandoned house in Santacruz (West) regularly. Various teams were formed to trap them, but evaded it. On Sunday evening they were caught from the same house they used to plan and conspire,” said a senior officer from the Crime Branch.

“Both the accused have been thoroughly interrogated and have confessed to the offence,” added the officer.

The crime branch officer said that Dariel, resident of Begumbai Chawl in Jawahar nagar at Khar (East), had been externed from Mumbai by the Nirmal Nagar police station in 2015 in another case. Tabrej is the resident of Golibar road, Santacruz (East).

The fight between two communities in Nirmal Nagar had led to the death of one person in December 2015. Three people were immediately arrested by the Nirmal Nagar police. However, the situation remained tense for a while in the area despite the heavy presence of police in the vicinity.

Few days later, another fight broke out in which Tabrej and Dariel attacked Kambli with iron rod and sharp weapons. Kambli had succumbed to the serious injuries he had received on his shoulders, head, chest and abdomen.