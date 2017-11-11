Mumbai crime branch arrested three persons for gold jewellery heist of Rs 37 lakh at Zaveri bazaar

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 2 arrested three persons on Friday for dacoity of jewellery worth Rs. 36.83 lakh at Zaveri Bazaar. The accused have been identified as Rahul Salvi (27), Kiran Tawde (25) and Yaseen alias Sameer Shaikh (35). According to a crime branch official, “The dacoity was an insider’s job. Several teams were dispatched to Nallasopara, Mumbra, Chembur, Sewri and Kalbadevi to nab the accused. We are yet to trace the remaining four accused and the stolen jewellery.”

Shaikh was arrested from Nallasopara while Salvi and Tawde were arrested from Chembur. The incident occurred on November 8 at 11 :30 pm at room number 22 on the fourth floor at Sutar chawl at Sheikh Memon street at Zaveri Bazaar. The seven accused had barged into the gold jewellery workshop and threatened the workers at gunpoint. The accused robbed 1270 grams gold jewellery worth Rs 36.83 lakhs.The victim’s hands and face were tied with a tape by the accused. After the dacoity, the accused fled away in a car. On Wednesday night, the complainant, Soman Shankar Karak (26), reported the incident. The incident occurred despite the CCTV network at Zaveri Bazaar. The 32 CCTVs set up in the area have been integrated with the police’s citywide network.