Mumbai Crime: Bizwoman files extortion complaint against Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel

Mumbai: After Iqbal Kaskar, now a complaint against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel has been filed by a 31-year-old business woman from Khar. The woman has filed a Rs 1 crore extortion case with Khar police.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old Shabnam Shaikh, runs a garment business and Help Care Foundation, a NGO. In October too, Shabnam Shaikh had filed a case against a caller, who identified himself as the bodyguard of a Bollywood actor, for allegedly abusing her on the phone. The FIR stated, that the man abused her because she had helped a contestant who had a tiff with actor on a reality show. After hearing his story, Shaikh decided to help him but later found out that the contestant he was bluffing.

The FIR further stated that, when Shabnam Shaikh confronted the contestant, he defamed her on social media by posting misleading information. After which Shabnam Shaikh gave a written complaint in Khar police station against the contestant on November 1. After which Shabnam Shaikh claims that she got a phone call on November 3. She claims that the call she received was from Karachi and demand for Rs 1 crore. The caller identified himself as Usman Choudhari and he demanded money on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel. She said that the caller told that she would be killed if the money was not paid.

Shabnam Shaikh told Hindustan Times, “The callers knew my and my family’s whereabouts. They have threatened to kill me. After the FIR, a caller threatened to throw acid on my face. They are calling me on my NGO’s number.”

Shabnam Shaikh also claims that she received extortion from seven different numbers, and she had provided 20 audio clips of these conversation to police.