Mumbai Crime: Arjun Rampal’s brother-in-law booked for molesting, cheating air-hostess

The Santacruz Police have booked a Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s brother-in-law, Amit Gill for allegedly molesting and cheating an air hostess.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Amit Gill is married to Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal. Amit Gill has allegedly called the victim to his house, spiked her drink, took obscene photos of her, and threatened to defame her on social media. Gill had taken Rs 18 lakh from the air hostess, promising her a good return on her investment, but later did not pay her Rs 6 lakh. According to the police, the woman lives in Versova with her parents. She and Gill have known each other for several years.

The victim told Mumbai Mirror, “My common friend told me she had invested around Rs 80 lakh with Gill, and he was offering good returns. She advised me to also invest with Gill.”

An agreement was made between Amit Gill and victim’s mother for the investment. Later, when the victim started asking Gill to return her money with interest, he initially issued a cheque, which bounced. Gill later told her that he had made a Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) in her account of Rs 14 lakh. But later, when she checked she had received only Rs 12 lakh. Later, the victim demanded the remaining Rs 6 lakh with interest from Gill.

Two months back when the victim called Gill, he told the victim to meet her at his residence situated on 15th Road in Santacruz (West) to discuss the matter. The woman reached his flat around 6 pm and he offered her spiked soft drinks. After she was unconscious, the victim has alleged that Gill later molested her and took obscene photos of her.

An FIR has been registered under sections 354 (molestation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.