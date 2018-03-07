Mumbai Crime: Actress’ intervention saves minors from being pushed into flesh trade, racket busted

Mumbai: In a major attack on child trafficking racket, The Versova Police arrested four people and busted an international prostitution racket following a complaint by an actress. The police have rescued two minor girls aged 11 and 17 years who were supposed to be sent to the US for flesh trade.

Speaking to Mirror, actress Preeti Sood said, “I live close to the salon where the two girls were brought and being prepared to be flown to the US. On March 4, at around 1:30 pm, a friend of mine informed me on phone that two little girls were in a beauty parlour in Versova with a couple of people who were doing their makeup and talking about sending them to the US.

“The girls looked very innocent and were unaware of their fate. On getting the information, I rushed to the spot and found that the girls were about to leave the saloon along with two men who were waiting outside. Right outside the saloon was a car parked which belonged to them,” reported Mumbai Mirror.

Preeti further said that she then began to question the girls about their parents but the men intervened and asked her to stay away. “It was then that my suspicions grew stronger and I began to confront them. I inquired by the men with the girls who were in a hurry to leave the spot. The girls told me they were from Gujarat and when I questioned them about their parents, one of the four men asked me what I had to do with them. He told me that the girls were brought to the saloon because they were going to attend a marriage function,” the actress said.

She further said, “Before they tried to leave, I stopped them and called the cops. When the police reached the spot, I narrated the incident to them. The cops then took the men to Versova police station.” According to the cops, it is suspected to be a case of international child trafficking, and the thorough probe is underway.

Those arrested have been identified as Amir Khan, 36, Tajuddin Khan, 48, Afzal Shaikh, 35, and Rizwan Chotani, 39. When contacted, Senior Police Inspector of Versova police station, Kiran Kale, said, “Four people have been arrested in the matter. The case is being thoroughly investigated.”

Versova police, on preliminary investigation, found that the girls had reached Mumbai from Gujarat on March 3.