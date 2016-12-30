Mumbai crime: A staged encounter right in the heart of Mumbai

Mumbai: Sandeep Gadoli, a Gurgaon-based gangster, was shot dead by the Haryana police inside Hotel Airport Metro, located near ChhatrapatiShivaji International Airport in Andheri on February 7. While the police team had claimed that they had fired in self-defence, the Special Investigation Team formed by the Mumbai Police concluded that the encounter was staged and arrested seven persons.

When Gadoli checked into the suburban hotel, police-sub inspector Pradhuman Yadav, barged into Gadoli’s room, and opened fire at him.As per the CCTV footage, the Haryana police were trying to damage a camera facing Gadoli’s room before he was gunned down in a hotel room in Andheri.

According to a crime branch official, “Divya Pahuja, girlfriend of the slain gangster had stayed with Gadoli and passed on information to her mother, Sonia. Divya who was in the room at the time of the encounter had allegedly tipped off the police about his location. Sonia had passed on the information to constables Deepak Kakran, head constable Pramjeet Ahlawat, sub-inspector Pradhuman Yadav, constables Vikram Singh and Jitendra Yadav.”

In July, this year, the SIT of the Mumbai crime branch arrested Divya Pahuja, Sonia Pahuja, constables; Pramjeet Ahlawat, Vikram Singh, Deepak Kakranand Jeetendra Yadav, sub-inspector Pradhuman Yadav. Manoj Gujjar, Gadoli’s rival who is presently absconding. Sonia had allegedly tipped off Gadoli’s location to Yadav.