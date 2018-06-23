Mumbai Crime: 89-year-old man arrested for molesting a 12-year-old girl in Chembur

On Thursday, an 89-year-old man was arrested by Tilak Nagar police for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl. The 12-year-old and the accused live in the same colony but different buildings in Chembur. According to Hindustan Times, the incident happened on Wednesday when the girl had gone to a stationery shop to take printouts of her project. When the girl was on the way the accused met her and engaged her in a conversation. After some time, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and misbehaved with her.

The girl got scared and ran away from home. After reaching home she narrated the entire incident to her mother, after which her parents approached Tilak Nagar police and filed a complaint. After the complaint was lodged, the police arrested the accused. The accused was produced before the court and was remanded to two days of police custody.