Mumbai Crime: 75-year-old man dies while saving grandson from neighbours

A 75-year-old man from Mumbra died after he intervened to save his grandson who allegedly eve-teased an eight-year-old neighbour. According to Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on Sunday (July 1) when a 22-year-old Mumbra resident Abdul Khalid approached his eight-year-old neighbour and tried to initiate a conversation with her. The girl complained to her brothers Nisar Shaikh, 24, and Wasim Shaikh, 22, and the duo picked up a fight with Khalid over the issue. Soon, things took an ugly turn and the brothers started assaulting Khalid.

Then Khalid’s 75-year-old grandfather Yunus Ali Sayyed intervened, but the duo pushed him, and Sayyed fell on a broken wall and plunged three floors down. K Pasalkar, senior police inspector from Mumbra police station told the leading daily, “On Sunday when the girl was playing outside her house on the third floor, Khalid started teasing her. The girl started crying and complained to her family about the incident. Soon, Nisar and Wasim along with their friends went to Khalid’s house and started an argument over the matter.”

Then the duo attacked Khalid with an iron rod, that is when his grandfather Sayyed intervened. The brothers pushed Sayyed who received serious injuries in the incident. Sayyed was rushed to Kalsekar hospital, where he died during treatment. After which Sayyed’s family registered the complaint, and police arrested the brothers and produced them in court. They have been remanded in police custody till July 10.