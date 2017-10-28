Mumbai Crime: 6 impersonate as courier staff, dupe family of Rs 2 crore

Mumbai: In a case of robbery happening in broad daylight (in this case literally), a family was duped of valuables and cash worth Rs 2 crore by six people impersonating as courier staff employees. The said incident happened when robbers duped the family of a Navi Mumbai-based trader at gun point and fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 2.09 crore. The local Vashi police have registered a case of dacoity in the matter and are investigating the case to catch the culprits.

An officer from Vashi police said the incident of robbery took place on Friday (October 27) noon when a young girl and man reached the residence of Arun Menkudale, a businessman linked to the APMC at Kusum society, Sector 17, in Vashi around 12.15 pm. The duo told Menkudale’s wife there was a Diwali gift that they had to deliver. Once the woman opened the door, the duo and four others forcibly entered the house. The accused, who were carrying revolvers and knives with them, allegedly threatened Menkudale’s wife and daughter at gunpoint and then completed their deceit, reported The Indian Express.

The accused then tied up the mother-daughter duo and started ransacking the house. They took cash worth over a crore, ornaments and other valuables and fled. The stolen amount is around Rs 2.09 crore. The family members informed Menkudale who approached the Vashi police where an FIR was registered for charges of dacoity and robbery. An officer said several teams have been formed to track down the accused, Express further reported.

An officer said that the accused were wearing caps and it appeared the way they went about the dacoity, cops suspects that at least some of the accused may be repeat offenders and could be involved in crimes in the past.