Mumbai Crime: 57-year-old held for raping minor, videotaping act

Mumbai: In yet another gruesome case of sexual assault, a 57-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and videotaping the heinous act. Officers from J J Marg police station said the accused allegedly circulated the video among his friends.

The accused, Afzal Qureshi, runs a video game parlour in south Mumbai. According to the cops, he saw the girl playing near his shop and called her inside. An officer from J J Marg police station told The Indian Express, “Qureshi started the video camera on his mobile phone and forced himself on the girl. The accused even threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about the incident.” The investigators are yet to ascertain the date of the incident.

On November 4, a case was registered after the girl’s family members saw the video. “Qureshi sent it to his friends and he kept the memory card of the phone inside a drawer in his shop. A local resident who needed the memory card started looking for it in the shop in Qureshi’s absence. He found it and inserted it in his phone,” said an officer investigating the case to the paper. After the person saw the video, he showed it to the girl’s parents.

Qureshi sensing danger fled to Uttarakhand and had been hiding in a mosque since then, the police said. Recently, a police team traced his location and arrested him.

The investigators checked passenger lists of long-distance trains and after spotting his name in a Delhi train list, they verified the information with co-passengers. The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Qureshi was later produced in a court and remanded in judicial custody.