Mumbai Crime: 50-year-old constable molests 15-year-old son of assistant sub-inspector

On Sunday, cops arrested a 50-year-old constable for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old boy. The constable who is working with the Kalbadevi traffic division has allegedly molested 15-year-old son of an assistant sub-inspector attached to the Thane police.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the constable was identified as Pramod Thombre. The incident took place on March 31 when the accused constable reached his residence in Mulund (which is on the third floor), and then he sent a girl to call the boy (victim) who lives on the ground floor. The boy was alone at home at the time when the incident took place.

The boy, who is studying class X, later arrived at Thombre’s house. The accused struck up a casual conversation with the boy, and asked him about his exams and what he wanted to do after growing up. The boy told the accused constable that he wanted to join Indian Navy, but Thombre told the boy that clearing the medical exam for Navy was tough and he can give some tips regarding the same.

Then, Thombre allegedly asked the boy to remove his clothes and touched him inappropriately. The boy got frightened and told Thombre that he had not locked his house before coming up and ran back home. Later, when his mother came back home, he narrated the incident to her. The boy’s father is an assistant sub-inspector in Thane police. They registered an FIR at Mulund police station under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, Thombre was arrested and produced before court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.