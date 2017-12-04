Mumbai Crime: 37-year-old man masturbates in front of neighbour, arrested

Mumbai: A shameful incident has come to the fore as a 37-year-old man has been arrested by Santacruz police for allegedly masturbating in front of his neighbour.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident happened when woman was alone at home, and her husband and child had gone out. The woman went on her terrace to dry clothes, around 11.30 am. She saw the 37-year -old man staring at her, from his apartment, after which he started masturbating.

An officer from the Santacruz Police station told the leading daily that, “The man started masturbating. The woman got scared and went back inside. She called her husband and informed him about the incident.”

After the woman’s husband returned in the evening, they both went to police station and registered a case with the Santacruz police station. The Santacruz police registered a case under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The next day, police arrested the man and after which he was produced before the court. The court sent the 37-year-old man to police custody for a day. The lawyer of the accused claims that the 37-year-old man was falsely implicated owing to past enmity. The accused got bail for Rs 15,000.