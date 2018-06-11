Mumbai Crime: 32-year-old man stabs friend to death for teasing him

The Malwani police arrested a 32-year-old man for murdering his friend. The accused killed his friend after a drunken brawl, which started over teasing each other.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Saturday at around 10 pm in Malwani, Malad (West). The accused has been identified as Rajesh Vangate (32) and the deceased was identified as Nityanand alias Bunty Pandurang Mane (23). At the time of the incident, the accused was consuming alcohol with the victim, who is a sailor with the merchant navy, with two other friends near Marve beach.

While all of them were enjoying their drinks, Mane started teasing Vangate, who got angry and had a heated argument with Mane, and later left for home. But later, Mane also got angry and reached Vangate’s building along with his friends and called him down. Vangate went down and stabbed Mane twice. Later, Vangate called the police and tried to mislead them, and said that he was under attack. In the meanwhile, Mane was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Mane’s father filed an FIR, after which Vangate was arrested.