Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old woman’s suicide video helps nab man who sexually assaulted and blackmailed her

The MeToo movement is intensifying in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment. On the other hand, a month after a man found his wife hanging from the bedroom ceiling fan, he has now found the reason why she took this drastic step. The woman who committed suicide had recorded a video which she made in her final moments. In the video, she narrated how their neighbour forced himself on her and blackmailed her.

According to Mid-Day, Madan (32) had moved to Taloja from Gujarat with his newlywed wife (26) four years ago. Madan, after moving to Taloja, set up a grocery store in the same neighbourhood. In the video, Madan’s wife detailed how their neighbour forced himself upon her in July, and then began blackmailing her for money, threatening he would leak obscene pictures of her. The accused then demanded Rs 30,000 from her, but she did not have the money to pay him.

Madan’s wife committed suicide on September 11. The incident came to light when his wife failed to come to his shop in the evening. Madan told the leading daily, “My wife came to the shop in the afternoon with our 2-year-old son. We chatted and she went home. There was nothing unusual about her behaviour. But I grew worried when she hadn’t come to the shop by 5.30 pm when she would usually bring tea for me and my workers. She hadn’t even replied to my calls, so I decided to go home, where I got the shock of my life.”

Later, when Madan knocked the door and got no response, he decided to break the door and spotted his son sitting on the bed staring at his mother hanging from the ceiling fan. The Taloja police back then filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR). After completing his wife’s final rites in Gujarat, Madan came back and shifted to his brother’s place. While going through his wife’s belongings, he found her mobile phone in which he found the video where his wife was seen narrating the horror in Gujarati. Madan told the leading daily, “My wife had recorded a video in Gujarati, narrating how a man had been making her life hell, torturing her, sexually exploiting and blackmailing her for money.”

Madan rushed to the Taloja police and reported the video. Police later arrested the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. The accused has been remanded in police custody till October 12. The accused is unemployed and works at his brother’s shop.