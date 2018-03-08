Mumbai Crime: 22-year-old arrested for killing sex worker who stole Rs 9,000

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, The MRA Marg police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old tailor for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker for stealing Rs 9,000.

According to the police, the man, Abdul Hamid Ansari, picked up the woman five days ago. When he left her house, he found Rs 9,000 missing from his wallet. When he questioned her about the missing money, she refused to return the money, reported Hindustan Times.

Ansari then started to follow her to recover the money. On finding her alone near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday, Ansari stabbed her with a knife, said police.

When the police reached the spot, they found the woman with stab injuries to her head and stomach. She was rushed to GT Hospital, where she died. “There are no CCTVs in the vicinity which made it difficult to identify the accused,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 1).

Sharma said after the complaint was lodged they questioned people in the area to find out whether anyone saw the accused. “We found out the accused had fled in a taxi towards JJ Marg. The witness also told us that he saw the accused throw something in the swamp before getting into the cab,” said Sharma.

On searching the swamp, the cops found a knife with traces of blood on it. “On questioning the taxi drivers frequenting GPO, we found the cab driver who had dropped the accused to Nagpada,” said Sharma. “We learned he worked as a tailor. After searching all garment workshops in Dongri for five hours, we found Ansari,” said Sharma. “We have arrested Ansari on the charge of murder and will present him before the court on Thursday.”