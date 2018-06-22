Mumbai Crime: 21-year-old man molests, tries to rob maid in elevator

The Kasturba Marg police station have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting and trying to rob a 32-year-old woman. The alleged crime occurred when he and the woman were inside the elevator of a high-rise building in Borivali East, Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day, the accused has been identified as Navin Jagmohan Patel (21). The victim is a maid by profession. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the woman entered the elevator to go to her employer’s residence which is on the 12th floor. At the same time, the accused (Navin Jagmohan Patel) entered the elevator and stood beside her, and when the elevator started moving, he began touching her and tried to hug her.

When the elevator stopped on the 12th floor, she ran to get help, but Patel tried to snatch her mangalsutra and mobile phone. The woman told mid-day, “Before I could get help, he fled from the elevator. I then took the lift to the ground floor and nabbed him with the help of a security guard, and handed him over to the police.”

During interrogation, the accused said that he fell in love with her and also had been keeping a close watch on her for several days. During the investigation, the police found numbers of professional thieves and chain snatchers from the accused mobile phone. The accused is a second-year college dropout with no criminal background or record. The police have arrested and booked Navin Jagmohan Patel under sections 354 and 354(a) of the Indian Penal Code. Patel was produced before the court and has been sent to judicial custody.